Judge blocks Georgia ban on hormone replacement therapy for transgender minors

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge in Atlanta has blocked Georgia from enforcing part of a new law that restricts doctors from prescribing hormone therapy to transgender people under the age of 18. Judge Sarah Geraghty granted a preliminary injunction on Sunday. The law, which was passed this year by the Republican majority in the General Assembly, took effect July 1. It allows doctors to prescribe puberty-blocking medications, and it allows minors who are already receiving hormone therapy to continue. But it bans any new patients under 18 from starting hormone therapy. It also bans most gender-affirming surgeries for transgender people under 18. Geraghty’s ruling did not block that part of the law.

