UK police to take no action after investigation into cash-for-honors allegation at king’s charity

LONDON (AP) — London police say they will take no action on allegations that people associated with one of King Charles III’s charities offered to help a Saudi billionaire secure a knighthood and British citizenship in return for donations. The Metropolitan Police Service began an investigation into the matter after the Times of London reported that a longtime aide to Charles had suggested the then-Prince of Wales would support a Saudi citizen’s request for the honors in return for up to 1.5 million pounds ($2 million) in donations to the charity, The Prince’s Foundation. The department said Monday it reviewed documents provided by the foundation and the newspaper, and consulted with prosecutors before concluding its investigation.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.