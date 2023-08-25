As temperatures climb across the globe, track and field athletes try to keep cool

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Everyone in track and field is constantly looking for ways to keep cool in an era of rising temperatures and rising risk that comes with competing in them. It’s been baking in Budapest at the world championships with temperatures pushing 94 degrees Fahrenheit and humidity levels that make it feel hotter. All of that could be a glimpse of things to come at next year’s Paris Olympics and beyond. Athletes are dealing with the weather in unique ways to get them swiftly across the finish line. It could be wearing ice vests before races and in training. Or preparing by logging time in saunas to help acclimate to sweltering conditions. Or simply drinking more water.

