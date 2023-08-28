Shooting that wounded 2 at White Sox game likely involved gun fired inside stadium, police say

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago’s interim police superintendent says a shooting that wounded two women at Friday night’s Chicago White Sox-Oakland Athletics game most likely involved a gun that went off inside Guaranteed Rate Field. Officials have said little about where the bullets came from, or if someone brought a gun into the stadium. But, according to the Chicago Tribune, a police official said Monday that investigators have nearly ruled out the possibility that the shots came from outside the ballpark. Both wounded women, ages 26 and 42, were expected to recover from the shooting that occurred during the game’s fourth inning.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.