ACC clears way to add Stanford, Cal, SMU, AP sources say, providing escape for 2 Pac-12 schools

The Atlantic Coast Conference has cleared the way for Stanford, California and SMU to join the league, a person with knowledge of the discussions between the schools and the conference told the AP, providing a landing spot for two more teams from the disintegrating Pac-12. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the conferences was preparing an official announcement. Stanford and Cal are the ninth and 10th schools to inform the Pac-12 that this school year will be their last in the conference, eight of those departures have come in the last two weeks.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.