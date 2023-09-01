After Maui’s wildfires, thousands brace for long process of restoring safe water service

Some populated areas of Maui are looking at months or even years before their water systems are fully and safely restored following the wildfires that devastated the island last month. Islanders can look to recent fires in California and Colorado for clues on how long it can take to make a public water service safe again after severe fire. In Paradise, California, the town is still replacing service lines and some water mains five years after the Camp Fire. On Maui, the first water quality tests have come back within safety levels. But much more extensive testing remains, including in most of Lahaina — the historic city nearly destroyed by fire.

