A senior Ennahdha opposition official has been placed under house arrest in Tunisia

PARIS (AP) — Tunisia’s opposition Islamist party Ennahdha says one of its senior officials has been placed under house arrest by authorities in what it called an illegal decision. Ennahdha condemned in a statement the sanction against Abdel Karim Harouni and called for him to be released. The move comes after the founder of the Ennahdha party, Rached Ghannouchi, was arrested earlier this year and sentenced to a year in prison for allegedly referring to police officers as tyrants. His party said it amounted to a sham trial. Tunisian President Kais Saied shut down the Ennahdha-led parliament in 2021 and has since moved to consolidate power amid growing public disillusionment with Tunisia’s democracy.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.