Beyoncé shines bright among Hollywood stars during Renaissance concert tour stop in Los Angeles

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Beyoncé shined the brightest in a city full of Hollywood stars during the second night of her epic Renaissance Tour show on Saturday night. She once again packed the massive SoFi stadium filled with concertgoers wearing gleaming silver outfits at the request of Beyoncé who asked fans to sport the silvery wardrobe for the last month of her spectacular tour. The crowd featured many entertainers and athletes, including Viola Davis, Issa Rae, Tracee Ellis-Ross, Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade and Kelly Rowland. Some returned for a second straight night to witness another dazzling show from the impeccable Beyoncé, who will celebrate her 42nd birthday on Monday.

