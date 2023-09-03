Iga Swiatek’s US Open title defense ends with a loss to Jelena Ostapenko in the fourth round
By HOWARD FENDRICH
AP Tennis Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Iga Swiatek’s U.S. Open title defense has ended with a 3-6, 6-3, 6-1 loss to Jelena Ostapenko in the fourth round. The loss Sunday night also means Swiatek’s stay at No. 1 in the WTA rankings will end next week. Current No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka will rise to the top spot for the first time. Swiatek’s shots were off-target in Arthur Ashe Stadium and she had a difficult time handling the hard hitting from the 20th-seeded Ostapenko, who won the 2017 French Open. Ostapenko is now 4-0 against Swiatek over their careers. No other player owns four victories against the woman who has led the WTA rankings since April 2022. Ostapenko will face Coco Gauff next.