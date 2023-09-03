Jordan Travis accounts for 5 TDs and No. 8 Florida State thumps No. 5 LSU 45-24 in marquee matchup

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Travis accounted for five touchdowns, including three to Michigan State transfer Keon Coleman, and No. 8 Florida State throttled fifth-ranked LSU 45-24 in the most anticipated matchup of college football’s opening weekend. The Seminoles extended their winning streak to seven and established themselves as an early season favorite to make the College Football Playoff. Travis completed 23 of 31 passes for 342 yards and the four TDs. He also ran for a score. Coleman finished with nine catches for 122 yards. LSU’s Jayden Daniels completed 22 of 37 passes for 347 yards, with an interception and a 75-yard score in the waning minutes.

