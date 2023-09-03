Minnesota prison on emergency lockdown after about 100 inmates ‘refuse’ to return to cells
STILLWATER, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota prison has been placed on emergency lockdown and members of a crisis negotiation team have been activated after about 100 inmates in one housing unit refused to return to their cells, the state Department of Corrections said Sunday. The Special Operations Response Team was also deployed “out of an abundance of caution,” a spokesperson said in a statement. The spokesperson added that the situation is “currently stable” and the reason inmates have refused to return to their cells “remains unclear.”