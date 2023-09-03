Students transform their drab dorm rooms into comfy living spaces

NEW YORK (AP) — A studded headboard for your dorm bed? Or how about a custom-made cabinet that covers your mini-fridge? Over the past couple of years, furnishing a dorm room has become a competitive sport for those college students willing to spend thousands of dollars to outfit their 12 feet by 20 feet of space. Some are even hiring interior designers, inspired by social media platforms like TikTok, where students showcase their dorm room redesigns. But the soaring costs for college tuition are dividing a larger wedge between those who are willing to spend the big bucks and those who can’t afford to splurge. Retailers like Dormify are taking note of the difference and responding.

