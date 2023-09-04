A drone attack on Myanmar police compound reportedly kills 5, including army battalion commander

BANGKOK (AP) — A drone attack on a police headquarters in eastern Myanmar has killed at least five officials including a senior army officer and a district administrator. The attack on Sunday evening is believed to be the deadliest aerial bombing targeting high-ranking security and administrative officials since armed resistance was launched more than two years ago against the military that seized power in 2021. Independent online Myanmar media that operate underground reported the attacks were carried out by Federal Wings, a resistance group that conducts drone warfare in cooperation with other anti-military forces.

