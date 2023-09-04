Dutch Afghanistan veteran Hanke Bruins Slot set to be appointed top diplomat in caretaker Cabinet

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Hanke Bruins Slot is set to become the Netherlands’ new foreign minister. She will replace Wopke Hoekstra, who is in line to become a European Union commissioner. Bruins Slot is a veteran who served with the Dutch military in Afghanistan. She is currently interior minister in the caretaker administration of outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte that will remain in power until a new coalition is formed after a Nov. 22 general election. Her Christian Democrat Appeal party put Bruins Slot forward Monday and the appointment is expected to be confirmed later in the day.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.