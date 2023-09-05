Egypt resumes commercial flights to Sudan for the first time since the war

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt has resumed direct commercial flights to Sudan for the first time since a devastating war broke out between Sudan’s rival general earlier this year. A flight operated by Egypt’s national carrier EgyptAir was received in the Sudanese coastal city of Port Sudan by Egypt’s consul general on Tuesday. He said EgyptAir would operate a weekly round trip to Port Sudan. The resumption of flights came a week after Sudan’s military leader Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan met with President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi in Egypt. It was the first trip for the Sudanese leader abroad since the fighting erupted in April. Port Sudan, which is controlled by the military, has largely been spared the fighting and became Sudan’s main entry point for humanitarian flights and aid shipments.

