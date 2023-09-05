India’s government replaces ‘India’ with ancient name ‘Bharat’ in dinner invitation to G20 guests

NEW DELHI (AP) — Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has replaced the name India with a Sanskrit word in dinner invitations sent to guests attending this week’s Group of 20 summit, in a move that reflects his Hindu nationalist party’s efforts to eliminate what it sees as colonial-era names. Indian President Droupadi Murmu is referred to as “President of Bharat” instead of “President of India” in the invitation sent to G20 attendees. The nation of more than 1.4 billion people is officially known by two names, India and Bharat, but India is most commonly used, both domestically and internationally. Bharat is an ancient Sanskrit word which many historians believe dates back to early Hindu texts.

