Owner of collapsed Iowa building that killed 3 people files lawsuit blaming engineering company

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — The owner of an Iowa apartment building that collapsed in May has filed a lawsuit blaming an engineering company for not warning the building was structurally unsound and that residents should be evacuated. The Quad-City Times reported Sunday that real estate owner Andrew Wold filed the lawsuit last week against Select Structural Engineering. The six-story building in Davenport partially collapsed on May 28, killing three people. Crews had to amputate a woman’s leg to rescue her from the rubble. On Monday, the newspaper also reported that a code enforcement officer document a co-worker’s comment two days after the collapse that he had warned of the danger.

