South African government announces official inquiry into deadly Johannesburg building fire

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — The South African government says a retired judge will lead an official inquiry into last week’s deadly fire at a derelict building in downtown Johannesburg. At least 76 people died in the fire at a five-story building that had been abandoned by city authorities and taken over by illegal “landlords.” Around 200 families were living in the rundown apartment block and were crammed into shacks and other informal structures inside the building. Such structures are known in Johannesburg as “hijacked buildings” and there are many in the city center. The government says the inquiry will look into the problem of hijacked buildings and establish who should be held accountable for the tragedy.

