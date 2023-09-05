Turkish and Greek foreign ministers discuss troubled ties in a more friendly climate

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Greece’s foreign minister has met with his Turkish counterpart for talks aimed at improving ties between the NATO allies that are at loggerheads over a string of decades-old disputes. Tuesday’s discussions between Greece’s Giorgos Gerapetritis and Turkey’s Hakan Fidan are taking place in a more friendly climate triggered by Greece sending assistance to Turkey following a devastating earthquake earlier this year, and Turkey offering condolences after a deadly train accident in Greece. The talks are expected to focus on a possible resumption of stalled high-level contacts aimed at reducing tensions. The meeting comes as Ankara, in the throes of an economic downturn, is seeking to rekindle its often-troubled relations with Western nations.

