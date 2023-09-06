A judge orders Texas to move a floating barrier used to deter migrants to the bank of the Rio Grande

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal judge has ordered Texas to move a large floating barrier to the bank of the Rio Grande by Sept. 15. The barrier has drawn protests from the the U.S. and Mexican governments. The ruling Wednesday is a setback to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s latest aggressive tactic to try stopping migrants from crossing America’s southern border. Dozens of bright orange, wrecking ball-sized buoys have created a water barrier longer than a soccer field on a stretch of river where migrants often try crossing from Mexico. Texas also has installed razor wire and steel fencing on the the border. The state is likely to appeal the decision.

