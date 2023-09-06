Burning Man is ending, but the cleanup from heavy flooding is far from over

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The rain clouds have passed and the temple has burned. Now it’s time to clean up what remains in the northeastern Nevada desert after heavy rain flooded the annual Burning Man festival. One of the principles of Burning Man is to leave no trace, an expectation that burners will pack out everything they brought to Black Rock City and clean out their camps before leaving. Torrential rains that closed roads, forced many to walk miles barefoot through the muck and slowed eventual exodus of vehicles might complicate the cleanup efforts. A federal permit requires Burning Man organizers to clear the area of debris in three weeks.

By ED KOMENDA, GABE STERN and SCOTT SONNER Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.