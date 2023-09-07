A helicopter crashes off the United Arab Emirates coast. 2 pilots are missing

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A helicopter crashed off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, with two pilots now missing. Authorities said Friday that the crash happened offshore, though the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority did not specify where. It identified the aircraft involved as a Bell 212, which can carry 14 passengers and a pilot. Officials said the two pilots aboard were from Egypt and South Africa and had taken off Thursday night from Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai. Aerogulf, the owner of the helicopter, described the flight as “routine training operations between Al Maktoum International Airport and an offshore rig.” The oil-rich UAE has multiple oil rigs off the coast in the Persian Gulf.

