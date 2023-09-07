As more children die from fentanyl, some prosecutors are charging their parents with murder

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — A growing number of parents across the U.S. are being criminally charged with murder or manslaughter after their children die from exposure to fentanyl. Supporters of the ramped-up enforcement say that by now those who use the synthetic opioid know the lethality of the drug and should be treated like drunk drivers who kill people. Critics of the approach say the parents didn’t intend to kill their children but instead made poor choices because of their addictions and are being further punished instead of being offered help. The debate comes as the country battles with how to effectively diminish the use of the highly accessible and extremely deadly drug.

