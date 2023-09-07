Asian Games set to go in China with more athletes than the Olympics but the same political intrigue

TOKYO (AP) — The Asian Games are set to go in China. It’s the first multi-sport international event in the country since pandemic restrictions were lifted there about nine months ago. This giant event in the eastern city of Hangzhou involves more athletes than the Olympics with 12,417 entered. About 11,000 participated two years ago at the Tokyo Olympics and about 10,500 are headed to next year’s Paris Games. Unmatched for size, the Asian Games may even surpass the Olympics for controversy, power politics and intrigue.

