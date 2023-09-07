Australian minister says invasive examinations were part of reason Qatar Airways was refused flights
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian Transport Minister Catherine King says invasive gynecological examinations conducted on passengers at Doha’s international airport in 2020 were part of the reason she refused to allow Qatar Airways to double its services to Australia. King has faced intense questioning over why she decided on June 10 not to allow the airline to double its current 28 flights per week to Australia. She says the decision was made in the “context” of women being examined in 2020 by authorities at Hamad International Airport in Doha who were trying to find the mother of a newborn baby found dumped in a trash can. Women on a number of flights leaving Doha were examined, including 13 on a flight to Sydney.