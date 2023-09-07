Australian police try to persuade an alleged gunman to surrender after a man was shot dead

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Police say they are trying to persuade an alleged gunman to surrender after a man was shot dead in Kellerberrin, a Western Australia state wheatbelt town. The Western Australia Police Force said in a statement that the 25-year-old shot a man at a grain silo in Kellerberrin at 8:40 a.m. Thursday before fleeing the area. Police issued an active shooter alert soon after, warning members of the public to remain indoors as officers searched for the alleged shooter. He was believed to be on foot, armed and dressed in camouflage clothing north of Kellerberrin, about 125 miles east of the state capital, Perth. Police found him at a rural property several hours later.

