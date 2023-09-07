Biden, Modi look to continue tightening US-India relations amid shared concerns about China

NEW DELHI (AP) — President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are putting in plenty of time cultivating their relationship. Less than three months after honoring Modi with a state visit, Biden will hold talks with the leader of the world’s most populous nation in New Delhi on Friday, one day before India hosts the Group of 20 summit. There have been more than a dozen in-person or virtual engagements between the two leaders since 2021. Both are looking to tighten the U.S.-India partnership amid shared concerns about China and monumental challenges posed by climate change, global supply chain resilience and other issues.

By AAMER MADHANI and JOSH BOAK Associated Press

