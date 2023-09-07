Dozens of migrants rescued off Greek island of Lesbos. Search is under way for woman feared missing

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s coast guard says it has rescued dozens of migrants from a small boat in difficulty off the eastern Aegean Sea island of Lesbos and a search is underway for one more person. The country has seen a rise in migrant arrivals this year, which has already exceeded the total number for all of 2022. The coast guard also says it rescued at least 50 migrants from small boats in the eastern Aegean over the previous 24 hours in three separate incidents. Authorities also arrested one man Thursday off the eastern island of Kos on suspicion of having smuggled a group of migrants over from Turkey in a speedboat.

