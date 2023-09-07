First day of school jitters: Influx of migrant children tests preparedness of NYC schools

NEW YORK (AP) — The first day of school is providing challenges for major U.S. cities that are struggling with the influx of tens of thousands of migrants. In New York City alone, public schools have opened classrooms to nearly 20,000 children arriving with parents seeking asylum. Schools could face further challenges in coming months because of a recent spike in the number of families illegally entering the U.S. from Mexico. The increasing number of families means schools will have to educate more migrant children. Despite being overwhelmed for months by the migrant crisis, New York City school officials are assuring parents and community groups that the city is prepared to handle the rise in newly arrived students.

By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN, ROBERT BUMSTED and ELLIOT SPAGAT Associated Press

