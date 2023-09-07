Former British police officers admit sending racist messages about Meghan and others

LONDON (AP) — Five retired British police officers have admitted sending offensive and racist social media messages about the Duchess of Sussex and others. The men were arrested after a BBC investigation last year sparked an internal police inquiry. The charges say the messages posted in a closed WhatsApp group referred to Meghan and husband Prince Harry as well as the late Queen Elizabeth II and other royals. The five former officers who pleaded guilty on Thursday previously worked for London’s Metropolitan Police force. A sixth former officer pleaded not guilty. He is set to stand trial on Nov. 6. When they left the U.K., Harry and Meghan cited what they described as the British media’s racist attitudes.

