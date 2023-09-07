Grammy Museum to launch 50 years of hip-hop exhibit featuring artifacts from Tupac, Biggie
By MARIA SHERMAN
AP Music Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Grammy Museum says it is launching the “Hip-Hop America: The Mixtape Exhibit”, celebrating 50 years of the music and culture’s global impact. The museum announced Thursday the exhibit will open on Oct. 7. The 5,000 square foot exhibition will include artifacts such as Tupac Shakur’s handwritten 1992 essay “Give Me Liberty or Give Me Death,” Notorious B.I.G.’s red leather pea jacket, and LL Cool J’s red Kangol bucket hat. Jason King is the dean of the Thornton School Music and a co-curator of the exhibit. He says “Hip-Hop America” has been “carefully curated to reach everyone from hip-hop connoisseurs to uninitiated novices.” It runs through Sept. 4, 2024.