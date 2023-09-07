Human skull found in Goodwill donation box in Arizona; police say no apparent link to any crime

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — It’s probably not the strangest item ever donated to a Goodwill store. But employees of the thrift store in the Phoenix suburb of Goodyear knew exactly what to do when they saw a human skull in one of their donation boxes: Call police. Officers responded to the store Tuesday night and took possession of the skull, which has its upper front teeth still attached plus a false eye in the left socket. The skull was taken to a medical examiner’s office where authorities confirmed it was a real human skull. But police said preliminary findings indicate the skull has no forensic significance and apparently wasn’t linked to any crime.

