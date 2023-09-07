Kosovo’s president says investigators are dragging their feet over attacks on NATO peacekeepers

BRUSSELS (AP) — Kosovo’s president has accused investigators of dragging their feet over an inquiry into attacks on NATO peacekeepers earlier this year. Dozens of troops and police officers were injured in the May clashes. Some of them had serious injuries. President Vjosa Osmani also wants European Union officials to refrain from showing any favoritism when they supervise talks next week aimed at improving Kosovo’s tense ties with Serbia. Osmani spoke Thursday after talks with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg. She said video footage shows that some of those who attacked peacekeepers “are police officers who came all the way from Serbia.” Kosovo and Serbian leaders are meeting next week to try to ease tensions. Osmani is calling for “a balanced approach” from EU mediators.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.