Mark Levin, Jen Psaki get more screen time on MSNBC, Fox News

NEW YORK (AP) — Two cable news personalities with little in common — Mark Levin and Jen Psaki — both learned on Thursday that they will be getting increased screen time on their respective networks. MSNBC said Psaki will begin hosting the 8 p.m. hour on Monday nights later this month, with Chris Hayes on a four-day-a-week schedule. The former press secretary to President Joe Biden has a successful show, “Inside,” that airs Sunday afternoons on the network. Meanwhile, Fox News Channel said that Levin will double his weekend screen time, adding a Saturday night show to the one he already does on Sunday nights. Both weekend shows will air at 8 p.m. Eastern.

