Myanmar’s jailed former leader Aung San Suu Kyi is ailing but is denied care outside prison

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar’s imprisoned former leader, Aung San Suu Kyi is suffering from symptoms of low blood pressure including dizziness and loss of appetite, but is being denied treatment at qualified facilities outside the prison system. A medical worker says 78-year-old Suu Kyi, who was arrested in 2021 when the army seized power from her elected government, fell ill late last month. A military officer separately confirmed a report by the BBC’s Myanmar-language service that Suu Kyi was suffering a severe toothache that left her unable to eat and caused vomiting. The BBC report also cited military spokesperson Maj. Gen. Zaw Min Tun as saying Suu Kyi was in good health,

