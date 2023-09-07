Skip to Content
Police officer killed, another injured in Hartford after cruiser struck by speeding car

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A police officer has died and another has been injured when their cruiser was struck by a car speeding through a red light in Connecticut’s capital city. Police say one person is in custody after Wednesday night’s accident just west of downtown Hartford. Officials said Officer Bobby Garten, an eight-year veteran of the force, died in the crash and the other officer is in stable condition at a hospital. Officials have not released details on the person in custody. A procession of police transported Garten’s body from the hospital to the chief medical examiner’s office in Farmington.

