Slave descendants on Georgia island face losing protections that helped them keep their land

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — One of the few remaining Gullah-Geechee communities in the U.S. is in another fight to hold onto land owned by residents’ families since their ancestors were freed from slavery. The few dozen remaining residents of the tiny Hogg Hummock community on Georgia’s Sapelo Island were stunned when they learned county officials may end zoning protections enacted nearly 30 years ago to protect the enclave from wealthy buyers and tax increases. Landowner Reginald Hall says the proposal to eliminate limits on the size of homes built in the community will ultimately force the Black residents to sell land they can no longer afford. McIntosh County commissioners planned a hearing Thursday night and a vote next week.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.