Trial date set for Maryland man facing hate crime charges after fatal shooting over parking

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Lawyers have agreed to a May trial date for a Maryland man facing hate crime charges after authorities said he fatally shot three Latino men and wounded three other people during a parking dispute earlier this year in Annapolis. Charles Robert Smith, who remains in custody, appeared in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court on Thursday. He told an administrative judge that he understood his decision to waive his right to trial in 180 days. The shooting happened on the evening of June 11 during a birthday party when a dispute broke out over a parking issue on a residential street. Attorneys agreed to begin jury selection on May 31, with the trial expected to run until June 17.

