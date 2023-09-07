Trump visits South Dakota for rally that Gov. Kristi Noem’s allies hope is vice presidential tryout

WASHINGTON (AP) — As his rivals spend the day holding town halls and meet-and-greets in early-voting states, Donald Trump is heading to South Dakota Friday for a party fundraiser that will double as an opportunity for the state’s governor, Kristi Noem, to showcase herself as a potential vice presidential pick. Trump will join the South Dakota Republican Party for a “Monumental Leaders Rally.” Noem, who has been billed as a “special guest,” will appear alongside the former president and GOP front-runner. She has planned the event as a way to both offer her endorsement of Trump as well as maximize face time with him as he eyes potential 2024 running mates.

By JILL COLVIN and STEPHEN GROVES Associated Press

