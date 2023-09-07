Wynn Resorts to settle sexual harassment inaction claim from 9 female salon workers

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Wynn Resorts and nine unnamed women are settling a lawsuit alleging the casino company failed to investigate allegations that female employees had been sexually harassed by former company CEO Steve Wynn. That’s according to a document filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Las Vegas. Financial terms were not disclosed, but a Nov. 6 dismissal date was set. The complaint had accused Wynn Resorts of being aware of allegations of misconduct but failing to act before Steve Wynn resigned in February 2018. He now lives in Florida. Wynn has denied sexual misconduct allegations in multiple courts. However, he and his former company have paid record monetary fines to gambling regulators. Wynn was not a named a defendant in this case.

