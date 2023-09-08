3 former deputy jailers sentenced to prison in Kentucky inmate’s death

CATLETTSBURG, Ky. (AP) — Three former deputy jailers at an eastern Kentucky facility have been sentenced to prison in connection with the death of an inmate. The Daily Independent reports that Boyd County Circuit Judge George Davis announced the sentences on Thursday for Zachary Messer, Colton Griffith and Jeremy Mattox based on a mediation agreement. They were indicted following the November 2018 death of 40-year-old Michael L. Moore, who was found in a restraint chair at the jail. Authorities have said the deputies intentionally abused him or knowingly permitted his abuse. Attorneys for the men read statements that expressed remorse, but they also argued that the former deputies were inadequately trained and working in a poorly run jail.

