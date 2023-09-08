Additional bodycam footage is released in the death of pregnant Black mother Ta’Kiya Young
By SAMANTHA HENDRICKSON
Associated Press/Report For America
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio authorities have released additional bodycam and store surveillance footage, offering more details in the death Ta’Kiya Young, a 21-year-old pregnant Black mother fatally shot by police late last month. The new video, released Friday, shows Young concealing liquor bottles in her purse and tote bag before leaving the grocery store without paying. The bodycam footage also shows police officers quickly rendering medical aid to Young after one shot her. Any identifying information on the officers has yet to be released. Young’s family has called the officer’s actions a “gross misuse of power and authority” against her, especially given that Young had been accused of a relatively minor crime.