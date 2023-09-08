Artists want complete control over their public exhibitions. Governments say it’s not that simple

PHOENIX (AP) — Collaboration between art and government sometimes breeds conflict. The postponement of a Mesa, Arizona, art exhibition over a perceived anti-police work by artist Shepard Fairey is the latest in a recent series of conflicts in city-run art shows. Artists expect autonomy over what they display, even in public spaces. Municipalities want to support art in their communities without offending the viewers. Proponents of artistic freedom say the current political climate has made more topics than ever controversial and emboldened more people to voice their complaints. Some cities are reviewing how they choose art for public consumption.

