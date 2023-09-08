EXPLAINER: Abortion access has expanded but remains difficult in Mexico. How does it work now?

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The decision by Mexico’s Supreme Court ending federal criminal penalties for abortion was a boost to activists who waged decades-long campaigns for safe access. But the country still has barriers to overcome before women gain universal access to abortion. Twenty of Mexico’s 32 states have laws classifying abortion as a crime that allow exceptions only in cases of rape.Most importantly, Mexican Supreme Court decisions are not automatically the law of the entire nation: They often have somewhat limited reach. Wednesday’s decision applied to federal anti-abortion penalties, meaning that the impact is immediate in the massive federal health system. While millions of women receive services through that system, many get them through other providers, and aren’t immediately affected.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.