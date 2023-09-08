Feds leave future of Dakota Access pipeline’s controversial river crossing unclear in draft review

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Friday released its draft environmental impact statement of the Dakota Access oil pipeline, but said it’s waiting for more input before deciding the future of the line’s controversial river crossing in North Dakota. The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe has opposed the pipeline’s Missouri River crossing over fears an oil spill would contaminate its water supply. One of the options includes rerouting the pipeline north of Bismarck. A comment period on the draft review will end in November. The pipeline is moving about 600,000 to 650,000 barrels of oil per day.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.