Fourth man charged in connection with threats and vandalism targeting two New Hampshire journalists

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A fourth man has been charged in connection with threats and vandalism targeting two public radio journalists in New Hampshire. The U.S. attorney’s office in Massachusetts says 46-year-old Eric Labarge of Nashua was arrested Friday. He and three others who were previously arrested have been indicted on federal charges of conspiracy to commit stalking through interstate travel. Prosecutors allege the men were involved in a plot to vandalize multiple homes associated with a New Hampshire Public Radio reporter and an editor in retaliation for their report detailing sexual misconduct allegations against a prominent businessman. Labarge’s attorney did not respond to a request for comment Friday.

