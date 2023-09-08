Germany pulled off the biggest upset of its basketball existence. Hardly anyone seemed to notice

BERLIN (AP) — Germany pulled off the biggest upset of its basketball existence and hardly anyone back home seemed to notice. The Germans held on to beat the United States 113-111 in the Basketball World Cup semifinals in Manila and reach the final for the first time. The Germans will face Serbia on Sunday for the title. But the streets of Berlin remained free of fanfare unlike after German wins in World Cup soccer when horn-honking and beer-drinking celebrations erupt around the country. The victory was the German national basketball team’s biggest success since winning the 1993 European title.

