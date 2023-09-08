Hayao Miyazaki invites moviegoers to dream with him one last time
By JAKE COYLE
AP Film Writer
TORONTO (AP) — The loudest applause on opening night at the Toronto International Film Festival was for Totoro. When the Studio Ghibli logo of the magical creature from Hayao Miyazaki’s “My Neighbor Totoro” appeared on the screen Thursday night, it meant to the audience the premiere of Miyazaki’s latest and perhaps last film, “The Boy and the Heron.” For many at TIFF, it was the movie event of the year. A decade ago, Miyazaki, the anime master of “Spirited Away,” “Howl’s Moving Castle,” “Kiki’s Delivery Service” and “Ponyo,” said he was retiring from film.