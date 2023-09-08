India hopes for progress on global agenda as G20 leaders meet despite rifts over the war in Ukraine
By ADAM SCHRECK and DAVID RISING
Associated Press
NEW DELHI (AP) — Leaders of many of the world’s biggest economies are ready to huddle in the Indian capital for the Group of Twenty summit on Saturday, though growing global rifts and the absence of key players mean that reaching consensus on the thorniest issues could prove elusive. The leaders of Russia and China aren’t coming, ensuring no tough face-to-face conversations with their American and European counterparts over multiple disputes, most acutely the war in Ukraine. Host India wants delegates to devote more of their attention to addressing the needs of the developing world, and has made giving voice to the Global South a centerpiece of this year’s summit.