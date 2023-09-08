Israel says it will reopen the main cargo crossing to Gaza on Sunday, a relief for Gazan producers
By JULIA FRANKEL
Associated Press
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli authorities say they plan to reopen the main commercial crossing to Gaza after it was closed earlier this week, harming producers across the embattled territory. They say the crossing will be reopened on Sunday. It was closed on Monday because Israel said explosives were found in a shipment of clothing bound for the occupied West Bank, and feared they were intended for militants. Authorities said on Friday that after investigating, the crossing was safe to reopen. The closure took a significant toll on Gaza’s economy, which is already hamstrung by an Israeli-Egyptian blockade that has stymied movement and the flow of goods from the territory.